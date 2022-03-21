Sakshi Chopra, the great granddaughter of , has been taking the Mumbai streets by storm. From the past few weeks, Sakshi has been making public appearances and getting clicked by the paparazzi in her bold attires. Apart from this, Sakshi also regularly posts risque pictures on social media. From donning itsy-bitsy bikinis to posing nude, Sakshi has let go of her inhibitions by shedding her clothes for the camera. However, she often gets trolled for her bikini pictures given that she is the great granddaughter of Ramanand Sagar, who is known for making mythological shows like Ramayan, Shri Krishna, Sai Baba among others. She recently revealed that her mom Meenakshi Sagar had once questioned her over posting risque pictures on social media. Also Read - Sakshi Chopra FINALLY opens up on her bold, risqué fashion choices; shares Exclusive pics in HOT SHORTS that are fire

"I think women should be allowed to dress how they want. It is stupid to judge each other just on basis of one piece of cloth. My mom did ask me why I am putting such pictures, but when I told her to let me be, she respected what I am," Sakshi told TOI. She said that her parents have been divorced since she was 4 and her mom allowed her lead her life the way she wants. Her mom Meenakshi Sagar is now married to actor Mamik Singh. They dated each other over 18 years before their surprise engagement in 2018. Sakshi is Meenakshi's daughter from her first marriage.

Also Read - Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra spotted making a bold statement in a waist-high slit maxi skirt and strapless twisted top – view pics

Talking about her risque pictures, Sakshi said that she started posting them since she was 13. Initially, she was bothered about people's criticism to her pictures but with time, she got immune to it and began ignoring the trolls. She added that the same pictures helped her bag some work and brands started collaborating her and she was also being called for events.

Many people might not know that Sakshi has done her schooling from Trinity School Of London and later went to study filmmaking and art at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in California, USA. In her earlier interviews, Sakshi had revealed that she can't tolerate mythological shows like Ramayana and won't even watch if someone asks her to. Sakshi likes to live life on her own terms and feels that people comparing her with her great grandfather is unnecessary.