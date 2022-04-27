Here's how Ranbir Kapoor introduced wife Alia Bhatt to his family after varmala and it's proof of their crazy love

went all cute at his wedding. His first video of going on his knees for a varmala ceremony won millions of hearts and he won the title of the best husband ever. And now one more video of the couple from their wedding ceremony is going VIRAL and is making their fans go awe of them. As soon as the varmala ceremony was over, Ranbir Kapoor couldn't hold on to his excitement and he introduced Alia to his family in the most adorable way possible. The video shows how after varmala got done, Ranbir Kapoor introduced Alia as his wife to his family and said, " Say hi to my wife". And this left Alia blushing and she too said everyone hi present in the room. Indeed, they are CARZY for each other and this video is one proof. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra reveals why he decided to talk about his financial issues; says, 'I want people to know....' [Exclusive]

and Ranbir Kapoor got married in the most beautiful way possible. Their wedding pictures were every bit dreamy. The couple got hitched at their house among their loved ones on April 14, 2022. Alia shared the dreamy pictures from the wedding with a love-filled message, " Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. , Ranbir and Alia."

Alia and Ranbir truly are made for each other couple. Their fans cannot wait for them to see together in their first film together , their chemistry is indeed leaving RanAlia fans restless and how.