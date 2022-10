Ranbir Kapoor cannot contain his excitement to become a daddy and during his film promotion, he happily spoke about fatherhood and more. And now we have learnt that the Brahmastra star has already started working on his daddy skills to earn the best daddy title from his baby. While he already is the best boyfriend and now husband to wife Alia Bhatt, he is trying to be the best daddy too. Alia Bhatt too is prepping for the best role in her life, last evening mom to be Alia was spotted at the airport with a book in her hand that read, " The conscious Parent". Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 premiere, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans threaten to boycott the show and more

Watch the video of Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt at the airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A close source to the actor reveals, " Ranbir Kapoor will be taking at least 6 month's break after the arrival of the baby and has decided to spend maximum time with the baby and Alia, as that will be the most precious time and he doesn't want to miss it for anything and that is the is finishing all the shoots as only Animal and 's film is left. He will shoot for Brahmastra after the baby will last 6 months and Alia will too hit back work. Dadi Neetu Kapoor and Nani Soni Razdon will take care of the baby turn by turn. The mothers have already decided when the baby will spend time with whom and the maximum time the baby will be with Dadi as she has been longing for this special day".

The source further adds, " After a long time there will be baby arrival in Bhatt family, while Ranbir being the eldest Kapoor in the son got married a little late and that is the reason why Neetu Kapoor and wanted him t marry soon so that they can play with their babies. Neetu Kapoor's excitement of becoming a Dadi is not hidden by anyone. We too cannot wait to have the glimpse of junior Kapoor and Bhatt soon". Alia is expected to deliver in December.