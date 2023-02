Alia Bhatt slammed the media outlet for the invasion of her privacy on her Instagram account after she saw them putting pictures of her house where she was seen being captured in their cameras. Alia is baffled by this behaviour of the paparazzi and the media outlet and even informed Mumbai Police about the same. And the buzz is that even the Mumbai Police have invaded and asked Alia to file an FIR against the media outlet for further action. And now an insider reveals that Ranbir Kapoor is extremely rattled with the media outlet too and is planning to take stern and strict action. The actor was away from home busy shooting for his upcoming next Animal and is also promoting his next release Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. While Ranbir too learnt this through Alia Bhatt’s post about the privacy invasion and he has decided to beef up the security so that this doesn’t happen again. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Javed Akhtar dismisses Kangana Ranaut's praise for his comment in Pakistan, Ranbir Kapoor finalised for Sourav Ganguly biopic and more

Ranbir is also very upset because he has maintained a good relationship with all the shutterbugs and he showed them their daughter Raha Kapoor’s first picture and insisted they not click on her. But despite all this, the media outlet sent their paparazzi to cover Alia and have a glimpse of Raha in their house is something unacceptable. Neetu Kapoor too has always been friendly and respectful towards all the paparazzi and people like her interactions of her with the paparazzi also. But things will change after this attempt by the paparazzi and the media outlet.

Ranbir is back in town and soon he will take an action along with Alia Bhatt so that next time nothing sort of this happens in his absence. Ranbir is damn protective about his family, especially his daughter Raha Kapoor and he only wants her to lead a normal life like every kid and he is not asking for more. On the professional front, the actor was last seen in along with his wife Alia Bhatt and it was a blockbuster. And now he is gearing up for his next Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar along with .