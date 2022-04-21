Here's how Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara extended a warm welcome to 'mami' Alia Bhatt

and 's wedding was an intimate affair. As per the reports, barely 50 people were invited to the ceremony. The guests included the immediate family members of the couple and a few friends. , , Akash and Shloka Ambani and a few more were invited. However, despite fewer people, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was totally fun. Going by all the videos and pictures that have made their way to the internet, one can say that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had the best wedding ever. Ranbir's family also extended a warm welcome to Alia Bhatt. Now, his niece has penned a post for 'mami'. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan took a roaring dig at Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film – watch video

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani's daughter Samara took to her Instagram account to share a few inside pictures from the wedding. In the caption, she wrote, "Welcome to the family Alia mami @aliaabhatt I love you so much." It is Samara's account which is managed by her mother. The first picture is of Ranbir and Alia while the second picture is of the Kapoor Khandaan. Check out her post below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Sidharth Malhotra is Rohit Shetty’s newest cop universe hero, Rupali Ganguly shines in Anupamaa Namaste America promo and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samara Sahni ? (@samarasahnii)

Earlier, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani had also penned a post for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. She had written, "Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it." Also Read - Akshay Kumar apologises for endorsing pan masala brand after backlash; says, ‘I step back’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor too made several posts dedicated to 'Chote Kapoor Saab' and her 'Baahurani'. In all, it was a happy affair for all.