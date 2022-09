Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are easily among the most loved couples in Bollywood both on and off screen, with the prime reason being how they, themselves, keep showering love on each other. They keep dropping by at each other's sets when shooting in the same city. Spend some quality time with each other. Quick lunch, or coffee, sitting through each other's shot and admiring their significant others immaculate performance. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill has the PERFECT reply to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

This came to fore in one of the episodes of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives where Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Panday dropped by at Karan Johar's set of Rocky Aru Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He was shooting with Ranveer and revealed that Deepika was also there just a while ago. She had just dropped by to say hi.

We learnt this extra sweet dope when we prodded for more info with those working closely with Deepika and Ranveer, after learning about their impromptu 'meet me at work' routine.