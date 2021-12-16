A few days ago, it was reported that and her best friend have tested positive for Covid-19. Later, Kareena confirmed that she has been tested positive. The actress had shared on her Insta story, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon." Also Read - After Kareena Kapoor Khan, 5 people from the industry test COVID-19 positive

The actress is currently in quarantine and is recovering. But seems like her hubby, Saif Ali Khan surely can’t stay away from his wife as the actor is taking care of her but from a distance. Bebo took to her Insta story to show her fans that how Saif he taking care of her. Also Read - Stunner! Malaika Arora's fringed silver mini dress is Christmas glam at its best — view pics

She shared a picture and wrote, “Ok so we are still… in love in times of Corona era. Don’t forget guys!!! Its lurking…” Also Read - From Kiara Advani's Audi worth Rs 1.56 crore to Katrina Kaif's Range Rover worth Rs 2.37 crore – 8 Bollywood divas who own the MOST expensive cars

In the picture, we can see that Saif is standing on a terrace of a building that is just opposite to Kareena's room window. Now that’s how romance is done in the Corona era!

After Kareena and Amrita, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor were also tested positive for Covid-19. Yesterday, Maheep’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor also revealed that she has been tested positive.

The upcoming actress had shared on her Insta story, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago, however, while testing again as precaution, the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone."