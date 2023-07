Actress Samantha recently wrapped up her shoot for her upcoming projects Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel with Varun Dhawan. While Kushi is a Telugu movie which is going to have a pan India release, Citadel is a web series directed by Raj and DK. The actress, for the last one year, has been busy shooting for these projects and now is busy focusing on herself. The PR team of the actress, recently announced that the actress will be taking a break from work for almost a year to take care of her health. Also Read - Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets trolled for old tweet on 'regressive poster' after fans see Aaradhya song still

Samantha has become an inspiration for her fans and followers through her courageous and graceful approach to her personal life. Last year, she faced the diagnosis of Myositis, which led her to take a break from her career and seek treatment in the US. However, Samantha later made a triumphant comeback to the industry, resuming her dedicated projects. Both Shaakunthalam and Yashoda were filmed when she was sick but managed to wrap them up.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon fly to the US for treatment for her healing journey. As per the latest report, the treatment is going to cost crores of rupees in the US. She also decided to spend time in healing, make time for herself, and just focus on her health rather than juggling between shoots and hospitals.

"As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more Strength and Power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that “you are that wildflower which grew even after the forest fire”. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever.……. Until next time friend," reads Bhatkar's special post for the Kushi actress. The hair stylist's touching post left Samantha all emotional, and shared it on her Instagram story with a caption that reads: "My heart right now (teary-eyed emojis)."

The actress's decision deeply touched her team members, who are not only her colleagues but also close friends. Recently, Rohit Bhatkar, her trusted hair stylist and dear companion, expressed his emotions through a heartfelt note on his official Instagram account. He also shared some precious unseen pictures, capturing their cherished moments together.