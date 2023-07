Sara Ali Khan is riding high on the success of her latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She starred opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s family drama. The actress who has often appeared in middle class simple girl roles in films is all set to challenge herself with an action movie. Yes, you read that right. Sara will be next seen in an action thriller flick alongside Tiger Shroff. The movie will be produced by Jackky Bhagnani under the banners of Pooja Entertainment. Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress Sara Ali Khan on visiting temples and the trolling; 'Aapko achha lagega toh...'

An industry source has exclusively informed Bollywood Life how Sara Ali Khan is preparing herself for the untitled project. She is training extensively in MMA for her movie with Tiger Shroff being bankrolled by Jacky Bhagnani. While we have seen and loved her as a desi girl or in girl next door types role she will surprise the audience with her unexpected performance. The audience will get to see another side of her that was hidden for 5 years of her career. The promising actress of the new generation is leaving no stone unturned for her next action thriller.

Sara Ali Khan is pairing opposite action star Tiger Shroff who has proved his love for action in movies. The Kedarnath actress is taking strict training so that she can play the part like a pro. According to the source, its gonna be a couple of months of training that she is going to take. Additionally, she is taking care of her entire routine, her fitness her diet, and all along with MMA to leave no space for faults. She believes in perfection and is training hard to set the epitome of her performance in the not yet titled film.

The untitled film marks a fresh collaboration between Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff that the industry has not seen before. Tiger Shroff has shot for hand-to-hand combat scenes. They have already shot some scene of the movie and Sara is now preparing for her action sequences. The movie is said to be shot across India and Europe.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Dharma Productions Ae Watan Mere Watan. She is also said to feature in Metro In Dino a sequel to Life In A Metro. Talking about Tiger Shroff’s movie lineups he has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Akshay Kumar. He also has Ganpath: Part 1 and Dharma’s Screw Dheela in the pipeline.