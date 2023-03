Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away in the wee hours today. He was 66 years young when he took his last breath. As the news of his death broke out it left the Hindi film industry shattered. Bollywood celebrities are shocked as they learned the death news of Mr. India’s Calendar. Many celebs mourn the unfortunate death and trying to accept the fact that he is no more. More surprising is for those who celebrated the Holi festival with Kaushik a day ago. Also Read - Satish Kaushik death: Mortal remains expected to be flown to Mumbai by 3 pm after postmortem [Report Here]

Yes, the Pappu Pager of Deewana Mastana celebrated the festival of colours a day ahead of his sudden demise. Reportedly, was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack. His close friend Anupam Kher confirmed that he fell unconscious and asked the driver to turn the car and later suffered a heart attack. Allegedly he gave up on life on his way to the hospital. Just a day before the late actor was at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s residence in Mumbai to celebrate Holi. He also shared fun and happy moments from the celebration on his Instagram account. Also Read - Satish Kaushik death: When Mr India actor offered Neena Gupta a marriage proposal and pass Masaba off as their child

Film screenwriter and poet hosted a Holi bash at his house and invited many industry friends. One of them attending the party was comedian Satish Kaushik who enjoyed the festival unaware of what will happen to him the next day. He celebrated the festival with B-town’s newlywed and Richa Chadha and actress Mahima Chaudhary. In the pictures, Kaushik can be seen all smiles as he is smeared in vibrant colours.

Satish Kaushik born on April 13, 1956, appeared in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaro, Mandi, and Woh 7 Din but his breakout role was with 's Mr. India in which he played the popular character Calendar. He later appeared in many movies and got recognized for his various roles. One of his movies is still left to release and it is with . The actor’s last film is Emergency and it is expected to release this year.