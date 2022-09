Aryan Khan is the strongest star kid and rose like a phoenix. During his drug trial millions believed in him and stood by him and here's the boy shining like never before. Aryan Khan has seen the toughest time out of all the star kids, but the boy didn't fall and that's what made him, Aryan Khan doesn't need his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan's name anymore. While Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan were classic examples of being the ideal parent to Aryan during his rough time. The superstar actor once again made his fans fall in love with him with his patience and resilience, he is a reason for being the KING KHAN even now. While Aryan Khan's drug trial case is still haunting him, his parents are leaving no stone unturned to keep him alive and kicking. These instances prove that they are helping him cope. Also Read - Malaika Arora's evening outing in an oversized shirt invites trolls; netizens ask, 'Pant kahan hai' [Watch Video]

Gauri Khan's recent post for son Aryan Khan is all things love

Gauri Khan is a wonderful woman and a powerful mom. She was a rock in the family during the tough time. Her latest post for son Aryan Khan only shows that she is all set to keep her son motivated to move upwards ns there is no looking back. While Shah Rukh Khan too is helping him copy up his bitter past.

Recently many witnessed Aryan Khan's mature side when a fan forcefully grabbed SRK at the airport to click a picture. He turned on his father's shield and the fans lauded him for his calm behaviour. While the boy who is a free man right is travelling and is become active socially too. He left everyone surprised with his Instagram post on social media, which we didn't see coming. Aryan Khan is slowly recovering from the past as the young lad is writing and is all set to even direct a web series soon suggests reports.