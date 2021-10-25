Here's how Tahira Kashyap REACTED when Ayushmann Khurrana made his protein shake with her breast milk

and Tahira Kashyap were childhood sweethearts. The two fell for each other when they both were just 19 years old. And now Tahira has shared an interesting anecdote from her life when the couple had gone to their honeymoon leaving behind their 7-month-old baby with parents. Also Read - Tahira Kashyap reveals she once forgot her infant son at a restaurant after a lunch date; says, 'Everyone in the lift gave me a look I will never forget'

In the excerpt from her book The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother, Tahira revealed that she wanted to go to take a 3-day trip to Bangkok with Ayushmann. Since they had left their baby home, she had expressed a few bottles of her breast milk for her baby before heading out to the airport. Also Read - Tahira Kashyap shares encounter with Ayushmann Khurrana in flight washroom post honeymoon; reveals becoming 'members of the legendary mile-high club'

Right before check-in, Tahira got a call from her mother telling her that the baby was fine and had already finished the bottles that she had expressed. She was worried thinking how her baby would survive. She took out the expressing machine from her bag but Ayushmann told her that she can't express another bottle because they are about to check-in. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana announces the release date of Anek; makes a big promise to fans

As they boarded the airplane, Tahira was still lactating and had to go the lavatory to express a couple of times. She felt guilty every time she threw the milk into the sink. After they landed and before checking into the hotel, Tahira needed to express one more time. She went to the washroom with the manual expressing pump, expressed but forgot to discard the milk.

By now, Tahira started missing her baby badly and wanted to talk to him. She headed out to make a call. And when she came back, she found that the bottle was empty. "My boy was relaxing in the bedroom, having his protein shake. I asked him about the curious case of the missing breast milk and he smirked while chugging his shake and wiping his milk moustache. ‘What?! Did you just drink it?’ His only response was that it had the perfect temperature, was highly nutritious and blended perfectly with his protein shake. Yikes!" Tahira said in her book.

"My boy was already living up to his promise of making this trip memorable! Now each time I had to express during the trip, I hid the bottle from the gym-going, protein shake-drinking, breast milk-stealing freak," she added.

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.