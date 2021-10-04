Here's how undercover NCB officers nabbed Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Seth Merchantt during the cruise party

The NCB custody of , son of Bollywood megastar and producer , has been extended till October 7 following his arrest after the rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship was busted. Besides, the court also sent two co-accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, who were arrested along with Aryan, to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till October 7. But how did the NCB officers managed to nab Aryan and his friends on the suspicion of consuming drugs?

A report in Pinkvilla has stated that the undercover NCB officers entered the vessel through the Green Gate in south Mumbai, while another team was waiting on the shore. "The team kept a close watch on the invitees. We studied their body language at the entrance to ascertain if they are the ones we were looking for,” an NCB officer was quoted as saying by the website.

Mandatory security checks set up by the staff members of the cruise who made way for the VIP guests namely Aryan and Arbaaz after most of the guests boarded the ship. Aryan got reportedly nervous during the security checks that alerted the officers of a suspicious activity. Arbaaz's shoes were thoroughly checked and drugs were found. The two were then detained by the officers for questioning. Aryan and Arbaaz told the NCB that they were part of an 8-member group and the rest of them had already boarded the cruise.

The others who remain under the NCB's detention include: Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra, and it is not clear what course of action the agency will adopt for them.

The arrest was made in connection with the seizure of 13 gms cocaine, 5 gms MD, 21 gms charas, and 22 pills of MDMA, totally worth Rs 1,33,000 from him. Aryan Khan, 23, acknowledged and said that he understood the grounds of his arrest and has informed his family of the same.