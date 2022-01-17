usually steers clear from controversies. However, there have been a few times that she couldn't help but make headlines for all the wrong reasons. And one such instance that took Deepika and her fans by surprise was when director crossed the lines with the actress at the wrap-up party of her 2014 film . Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone trolled after returning from vacation, Lata Mangeshkar’s heath update and more

According to a report in TOI, Homi was very drunk and lost control over his actions at the party back in 2014. He wrapped his hands around Deepika and started kissing her cheeks with force without her consent. The paparazzi witnessed the scenario and Deepika was left quite embarrased in front of them. She was taken aback.

However, Deepika handled the situation gracefully by taking the sudden kiss in her stride and was seen flashing a smile on her face. came late to the party and was not there to witness the incident. She then distanced himself from Homi without making things awkward between them. Homi Adajania has directed Deepika in Cocktail and Finding Fanny.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, directed by . On her 36th birthday, Deepika treated her fans with the posters featuring her, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She captioned the images: A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!"

The movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path. It also stars and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.