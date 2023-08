Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's liplock has become the talk of the town, and fans were amazed to witness their love story in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Dharmendra, who has been the trendsetter and an inspiration for his kids, has once again bowled them over with his kissing scene in Karan Johar’s latest directorial. Sunny Deol, who is busy promoting his next Gadar 2, was asked about his reaction when seeing his 80-year-old father doing a liplock with Shabana Azmi onscreen. Talking to NDTV, he said," My dad can do anything, and he's the only actor, I would say, who can carry it off. I didn't see it, I have heard about it. I have not watched the film. Filmein itni dekhta nahi hoon main (I don't watch films much). Main khud ki picture kayi baar nahi dekhta (I often don't watch my own films)." Also Read - Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash: Sunny Deol finally speaks up

Further, when quizzed by the star about whether he was aware of the kissing scene and if his father discussed the same with him, he said, ""No! I mean, how can I talk to my dad about that? He is a personality who can... kuch bhi cheez carry kar sakte hain woh (He can carry everything) because of his humbleness and honesty." Dharmendra and Shabana play lost lovers in the film, and the way their love story is shown is just beautiful." Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol talks about alleged drug issue in Bollywood; say, 'Hum glamour vale hai toh...'

While Dharmendra too has reacted after receiving all the feedback for his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in an interview with News 18," I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time, they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it, and it came very suddenly, which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali, and at that time too, people appreciated it." Also Read - Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 box office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol beats Akshay Kumar with a huge margin; proves his market value is untouchable

Trending Now

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is winning hearts, and it is one of the best films of Karan Johar so far, and people are lauding him for showing the family drama so beautifully.