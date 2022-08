Katrina Kaif is expecting her first child with hubby Vicky Kaushal. For a few months, the pregnancy rumours of the Tiger 3 actress have been doing the rounds on social media and fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to make an official announcement, just like every celebrity couple does. Earlier it was reported that Katrina Kaif will announce her pregnancy on her birthday, however, nothing sort of that happened and now BollywoodLife has learnt that Katrina Kaif might spill the beans on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7. Also Read - From Sonam Kapoor to Uorfi Javed: Divas who have REGRETTED their nasty verbal attacks on other celebs

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their first child? Also Read - Anurag Kashyap’s controversial statements: From ‘I have bigger b**bs than Taapsee Pannu' to taking a dig at Aditya Chopra; 5 times when the Dobaaraa director hit headlines

A source close to BollywoodLife reveals, "Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are extremely private people and they will never really come out and speak about their personal lives like other celebrity couples. But they will definitely announce their first pregnancy soon. Katrina is extremely close to Karan. In fact, their love story started on the couch. And Katrina might spill the beans to the host of the show and we too are eagerly waiting to hear the happy news." Also Read - Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan and others celebrate Varun Dhawan's father and filmmaker David Dhawan's 71st birthday

Advertisement

The source further adds, "Katrina Kaif is right now focused on her career and is equally giving importance to her personal life. Right now, she is enjoying this phase as she always wanted to have a family of her own. Vicky is a perfect hubby to the actress and he is head over heels in love with her and vice versa."

Katrina is awaiting the release of her most successful franchise film Tiger 3 along with superstar friend . She will also be seen Merry Christmas along with and has PhoneeBhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and lined up. The actress has Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty which also stars and . But, the movie has been postponed and it will go on the floors next year.