Here's when Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor will FINALLY make his social media debut [Exclusive]

Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming period drama film, Shamshera across the city. Ranbir has been in the news a lot over the last couple of months. From his wedding with Alia Bhatt to his films, everything was discussed in much detail in the media. Ranbir Kapoor remains to be the talk of the town. However, there is one thing that everyone wants to know. And that is, when is Ranbir making his Instagram debut? Well, we have the answer to your question. We all know RK has an account, a super secret one on Instagram. When will he make it public? Read below:

Ranbir Kapoor's super secret Instagram account

Everyone thought Ranbir Kapoor will make his Instagram debut, finally, when he marries Alia Bhatt. Everyone knows that the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress is a pro at managing Instagram and loves clicking pictures. When their D-day arrived, everyone thought he would debut on Instagram with the wedding pictures as it is one of the most special moments of his life. However, that was not the case. With him going all out and promoting his films, Shamshera as well as Brahmastra, one thought, he would make his debut and also promote his films and connect with the fans at the same time. But that does not seem to be the case either. So, when will Ranbir Kapoor make his Instagram debut?

Alia Bhatt, Karan and Ayan want RK to join Instagra ASAP

Ranbir Kapoor's near and dear ones especially Alia, Ayan have been asking him to join social media. A source says, "Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji have all pestered him to come on social media, but Ranbir has his own way of doing things. He is on Instagram and follows some people. He is not running his account like one of those Ranbir's fan clubs, but he doesn't post anything and hence has no followers. But he is active and is cued in."

Will Ranbir promote Shamshera/Brahmastra on his Instagram?

Both of Ranbir Kapoor's films, Shamshera and Brahmastra have a huge buzz on social media. The team is leaving no stone unturned to promote them. However, when talking about when he plans to finally come on social media as Ranbir Kapoor as well as promotion of his films, the source said, "He will not use it to promote his films for sure, so those waiting and hoping that he will with his recent BIG releases, can get ready for more wait. That said, the moment he feels he wants to, he will just do it, and even keep it low-key. He will not make a big deal of it."

Ranbir to make his IG debut after welcoming a child with Alia?

So will it be finally when his baby arrives? "He is an extremely private person but you never know, The joy will be special to share and there cannot be a bigger occasion. Ranbir may reveal himself when the couple decides to introduce their baby to the world," adds the source.