Sonam Kapoor is right now enjoying her motherhood. Vayu Kapoor Ahuja is the apple of the eye of the entire family now and Sonam is thinking about nothing but only Vayu. While her fans are extremely waiting for her to make a comeback in Bollywood. Is that happening anytime soon? Well, yes. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan took out time to meet fans post Atlee's shoot; details of their five-star treatment complete with butlers will make you envious

A close source to the actress reveals, " Sonam is very much thinking about work but definitely not now. She is very much aware that her fans are wanting to see her on big screen. But for now, she is fully focused on Vayu as he needs her the most now. Sonam is very excited about this new journey in life and is trying to do everything best. While talking about films, she will be working win sister 's film, Rhea has a very strong script for Sonam, and she has even discussed with her but at least six months SK will not resume work and after that she will start working on her physicality and more". Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan strongly DEFENDS friend Gori over being called 'standardless'; fans trend, 'We Feel You Stan' with full power [VIEW TWEETS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The source further adds, " Motherhood brings a lot of change in you especially your outer body, while Sonam is not taking any pressure about her outer appearance at all. She is known to be the quintessential diva and never be worried about her looks. But as an actor Sonam definitely misses to be on camera and now after Vayu that is her second love and hence, she is planning for her comeback within a year". Sonam was last seen in Zoya Factor along with and her fans cannot wait for her to make a comeback soon. While her appearance in 's show Koffee With Karan 7 was the most hilarious one and it made her won the best member award on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Day 12 Live Updates: Gori and Sreejita De get into massive fight, Gautam Vig gets jealous and more