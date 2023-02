It was the biggest celebration for all the industry walla who are close to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as they all were invited to their second son Jeh’s birthday party and going by the pictures and videos that have been shared online it only shows that it was some fun party that you never want to miss. Everyone was present at Jeh’s second birthday party who is close to Bebo and Saif, but one person was missing from the celebration from Jeh’s little sister Raha Kapoor along with mommy Alia Bhatt. Fans were eagerly waiting for Alia to join the birthday party of Jeh along with Raha and share the fun she had. But Alia gave a miss due to her professional commitments and Raha as she is too young, and they are refraining from taking her out in the crowd especially. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and more support Alia Bhatt after she strongly slams media outlet for invasion of privacy, 'absolutely shameless'

An insider revealed that Alia Bhatt is also busy with an endorsement shoot that she will be completing today at Mehboob Studies and hence she had the rehearsals and meeting sesh for the same. Meanwhile, even is out of town as he is busy with his next film Animal shooting along with Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar promotions. But better luck next time. Alia and Ranbir's fans are waiting with bated breath to have one glimpse of the little one Raha Kapoor.

Talking about Jeh's birthday celebration all the bachcha party was invited from the industry right from 's daughter to 's son. The kids definitely had all the fun including the birthday boy Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh had a blast at the party and the pictures and videos are going VIRAL on the internet.