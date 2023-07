Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani’s marriage has been in the news for all wrong reasons. Recently, shocking news about their relationship started doing rounds. It was reported that they are getting divorced after 18 years of being married. This news came as a shock for everyone. They have a daughter and a son together. It was reported that they have been separated since a year now. However, nobody had confirmed the news about their divorce. Also Read - Celina Jaitly thanks Govt Of India for prompt action against Twitter user who made claims about her relations with Feroz and Fardeen Khan

Now, a close friend of Fardeen Khan spoke to Zoom TV Digital and has confirmed the news about their divorce. Yes, everything is not well between Fardeen and Natasha. However, the divorce is not filed yet.

A longer separation time!

A longer separation time!

It is not clear whether both want a divorce mutually or one of them is opposing it. But divorce is on the cards. As per reports, they have been staying separate since a year but Khan family's friend says that their separation has been for a longer period.

The friend informed that issues started in their marital relationship soon after Feroz Khan passed away in April 2009. Natasha was very close to Feroz Khan and even took care of him during his battle against cancer.

Issues between Fardeen and Natasha

The friend informed the portal that things started taking a wrong turn when Natasha wanted her kids to pursue their education in Dubai and Fardeen wanted them to study in Mumbai. Distance widened their rift and it was a loveless marriage.

However, the friend also informed that the couple do speak to each other now but it is only about their kids. The couple did try to reconcile but things are not happening the right way between them. A source informed the portal that the Khan and Madhvani families are very stressed about Fardeen and Natasha’s troubled marriage.

But until now, Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani have not said anything on their marriage.