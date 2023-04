Neetu Kapoor is making news and how. The actress put up an Insta story over the weekend which read, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." In earlier times no one would make so much out of the comment but social media has changed things. Netizens assumed it was a dig at Katrina Kaif, who is one of the famous exes of Ranbir Kapoor. The two were together for seven long years before a sudden break up. They were living together and it was said that Ranbir Kapoor allegedly just walked out one day. Also Read - After Neetu Kapoor's alleged 'dig' at Katrina Kaif invites rage, old video of the actress on being cut off in family pic resurfaces

No reason for a dig for Neetu Kapoor

It is highly unlikely that she would take a dig and start unprovoked drama on social media. Of late, none of the divas or have said anything about or Neetu Kapoor. Everyone has moved on, and is very happy with their spouses and families. Even Ranbir Kapoor has settled down in matrimony with . He is in a new phase being father to an adorable daughter, Raha Kapoor. The star who is riding high with two back to back hits like and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has not said anything untoward about the ladies of late. Neetu Kapoor is aware any dig would only bring hate on Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - Katrina Kaif's mother shares a post on 'respect'; Netizens call it a 'Perfect reply' to Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu's viral post on dating

Neetu Kapoor's sense and sensibility

Social media has been calling out Neetu Kapoor endlessly. The actress has always had a clean public image. She has always been polite. Ranbir Kapoor's relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were highly in the public eye. A lot of things were said and inferred after his breakups. The actress herself said about his split with Deepika Padukone that maybe he was not himself, and perhaps there was a missing element. She has never defended her son slamming down any of the girls. Her public conduct has been way too classy for that. Also Read - When Neetu Kapoor addressed Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's relationship and breakup, said ‘he was probably not himself'

But as social media assumes things, people start believing in it after a while. This time, even people are reading deeply into a 'cryptic post' shared by Katrina Kaif's mother. It is a very common quote if someone reads from a new angle. Netizens are now digging all old interviews and incidents to give newer dimensions to the matter. But did Neetu Kapoor's one story warrant this kind of debate and discussion?