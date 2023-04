Nick Jonas is every bit husband goals, and you cannot take the best husband tag from him. Nick was in India to attend the NMACC event along with wifey Priyanka Chopra and their darling daughter Malti Marie Chopra. Jonas was the star of the day when they got together for the first time in India. Priyanka is in India to promote her upcoming web series Citadel along with Richard Madden, and last night at the premiere event of the show was one starry and grand affair where Priyanka made heads turn with her glam. Also Read - Citadel Blue Carpet: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden stun at the event; A perfect pairing of elegance and grace [Watch Video]

But one person was missing from the event: Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas, and the reason behind it is strictly professional. Nick, who was in town with Priyanka, has since travelled back to New York, but the man still managed to promote his wife's web series Citadel. Nick promoted Citadel in his own sweet way, even while being away from where the Citadel premiere was happening. He said that the show is incredible and urged everyone to check it out on Amazon Prime Video when it releases in April.

Watch the video of Nick Jonas proudly promoting Priyanka Chopra's Citadel in the sweetest way possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ? (@jerryxmimi)

Nick and Priyanka are one of the most secure couples, and they pay equal respect to each other's profession. Nick has always let his beloved wife Priyanka lead, and he knows Citadel is all about her and Richard, so he doesn't want a little bit of limelight on him and only on his wife. While he was also happily staying and taking care of their little one, Malti. Indeed, who doesn't want a man like him?

Meanwhile, Nick is busy with his upcoming show, and he is currently at Yankees Stadium rehearsing for his upcoming show with the Jonas Brothers in August, and we can't wait for the star to arrive and play like a true rock star.