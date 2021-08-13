Here's why Sridevi stopped talking to Boney Kapoor for almost 8 months

and 's controversial love story is still etched in everyone's heart and mind. This chapter of their lives probably will never fade away from the pages of the books of Bollywood because of the kind of lasting impact the legendary actress has left in the industry. The two were madly in love with each other and got married on June 2, 1996. But there was a time when Sridevi had reportedly stopped talking to Boney when he had initially confessed his love to her. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor makes a MAJOR revelation about Anshula and his equation with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor — read deets

Boney was married to Mona (Shourie) Kapoor and had two children, Arjun and Anshula, when he met Sridevi. The producer had fallen in love with the screen goddess but initially his love remained one-sided. He was once in Chennai with his friend and his wife and Sridevi, her mother were to meet him for lunch. 'But her mom unexpectedly fell unwell and dropped out. This was the first time Sri had stepped out without a family member,' Boney told Filmfare in an old interview.

So when Boney dropped Sridevi to her home after lunch, he expressed his feelings to her. But unexpectedly, Sridevi got rattled, angry and hurt. 'For almost six-eight months after that she stopped talking to me,' he added.

Later, when the serial bomb blasts took place in Mumbai in March 1993, Boney immediately called up Sridevi's mother and insisted that the actress should no longer be staying at Hotel Sea Rock. He then sent his staff to pick her up and brought her to his home. Till the release of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja in May 1993, Sridevi stayed in Boney's house and soon their strained relationship grew back to normal again.

Many might not know that Boney had first met Sridevi on the sets of Mr India in 1984. It was almost like a dream come true for the producer. He was so madly in love with her that he had flown to Switzerland where Sridevi was shooting for . He just wanted to be close to her. And when he came back, he told his wife Mona that he has feelings for Sridevi.

Later, when Sridevi's mother died, Boney was there to emotionally support her and they came even more close to each other. Tragedy struck Sridevi again when her father took his last breath after she finished shooting for . Boney was there with her throughout her low phase and vice-versa. And the rest is history.

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018 after reportedly drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel. Her death was declared as an accident. On her 57th birth anniversary, Boney had taken to social media to reveal how every joy in his life is incomplete without her. They have two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.