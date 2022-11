Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's divorce drama has once again ignited as the couple started blaming each other for the reason of their separation. While Charu alleged Rajeev had an extramarital affair during his pregnancy, she even claimed that he cheated on her and despite that, she continued to be in a relationship with him. While Rajeev said that there should be a lie detector test as Charu is speaking a lot of rubbish things. Till now the fans have been divided and have been removing their conclusion on who could be right and wrong.

While amid all this Sushmita Sen's silence has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs, as she was the first one to react over their reconciliation. The Aarya actress expressed her happiness about them getting back together in Charu's post. Charu recently celebrated her daughter Ziana's first birthday sans Sushmita and Rajeev as she had confirmed that the actress won't be attending the celebration.

A close source to us reveals why Sushmita will never speak about Charu and Rajeev's separation in public, "Sushmita Sen doesn't want to get into this mud singling, yes she reacted to their reunion, but for now, she is keeping herself away from this drama as she is a very private person and is not liking how things are turning out among them in public and she knows that her one reaction will only add more fuel to the fire, hence she chose to distance herself, and it is not that she doesn't care for her brother or even Charu. "

The source further adds, " Sushmita shares a great bond with Charu and no matter what their friendship will continue. Like you just saw how Renee happily wished Ziana on her first birthday this only show that they are very much with her", concluded the source.