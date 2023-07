Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who are the new lovebirds in tinsel town, have been on the radar of the netizens after the release of their first short film together, Lust Stories 2. There are claims that their love story was fake and that it was just a publicity stunt for the promotion of their film. But Vijay, in his latest interview, strongly refuted these claims and admitted that he is madly in love with Tamannaah and is extremely happy in his life. But there are still a few instances that make many believe they are actually a couple. Also Read - Vijay Varma says he is madly in love with Tamannaah Bhatia amid allegations of their relationship being a publicity stunt

Lately, Tamannaah has made two public appearances, but she wasn't with Vijay. First, she was spotted outside a pizza place, and it is claimed that it is her favourite corner to binge on pizza, and she was all alone there. Another public appearance that the Baahubali actress made was at Kanika Dhillon's housewarming party, where she came solo, and it raised a lot of eyebrows.

An insider reveals," Tamannaah and Vijay are very much in love, but you will never see them as the usual couple; they like to be in their space, plus Vijay is right now busy with his professional commitments and hence he is not making any public appearances; he is also a very private person and never wants his personal life to be written about and talked about more compared to his professional life, and the same goes with Tamannaah".

Tamannaah too, in her interview, called Vijay his happy place, and recently Vijay called his ladylove the goddess of cinema after her song Kaavaalaa became a sensation with Rajnikanth. "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high-achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place."