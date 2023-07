Liger was one of the bad experiences for Vijay Deverakonda in his career. Besides the film ending up as a disaster at the box office, Vijay's attitude during the promotions received backlash from social media users. All the marketing strategies he used went in vain. So now, Vijay is back with a new strategy for his upcoming film Kushi. The setback has prompted him to make some tough decisions regarding his career. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda opens up on how he wants his married life to be; compares it to a song

Firstly, he has decided not to collaborate with director Puri Jagannadh again, the director of Liger. They had to collaborate on another project called Jana Gana Mana but it was shelved after they chose to make a film together again.

As per an article published in Koimoi, Vijay has chosen to let his work speak for itself, adopting a strategy of minimal talking for his upcoming release Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, which is set to hit the screens on September 1st.

For Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda has decided to keep mum. A source close to him in Hyderabad reveals that excessive promotions for Liger ended up being its downfall. Vijay and the Liger team went overboard with the promotional activities for months. By the time the film was released, audiences had high expectations for a Rocky-style boxing film, with Vijay being compared to Sylvester Stallone. However, it turned out to be a case of exaggeration and disappointment. With all that he learned from Liger, Vijay made some crucial choices for his career moving forward.

On the work front, he will next be seen in a spy drama which will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Sitara Entertainments with Sreeleela playing the leading lady. Vijay signed another film with Parasuram, the director who gave him a blockbuster film called Geetha Govindam. This film has Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady and will be produced by Dil Raju.