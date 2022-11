Akshay Kumar had made it loud and clear of NOT doing Hera Pheri 3 due to creative reasons. After the news came out of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in this cult film, fans of Akshay were highly disappointed. Akshay came out and spoke about why he is not doing the film, in an interaction with the media, he said that he didn't like how the script was shaped, so he refused to do the film. But there are reports that the superstar demanded 90 crore for the film and the makers refused to give him this shopping amount and hence signed Kartik Aaryan who happily did the film in 30 core.

And now the latest reports suggest that Firoz Nadiadwala is extremely upset with Akshay Kumar 's statement and he has decided to go ahead with two more films without him. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Firoz Nadiadwala who shared a good bond with the superstar once upon a time is highly upset with his statements for not doing Hera Pheri 3 and hence has decided that he will go ahead with Welcome 3 and 2 without him. Firoz felt that talking badly about the script will affect the box office numbers of the film and Akshay is very much aware of it and despite that, he spoke in public.