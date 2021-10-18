'Hero koi aur tha,' Shehnaaz Gill indirectly mentions Sidharth Shukla as her Honsla Rakh costar Sonam Bajwa calls her the hero of Bigg Boss 13

When Honsla Rakh actress Sonam Bajwa called her the hero, Shehnaaz Gill immediately replied, "I was the heroine of Bigg Boss, hero koi aur tha (hero was someone else)" indirectly mentioning Sidharth Shukla as in her speech.