Shehnaaz Gill is still coping with the loss her close friend and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. She has somehow put up a brave front and has returned to promote her recently released film Honsla Rakh by showing her old spirit. However, she couldn't resist herself from mentioning Sidharth, who played a crucial role in her life, in her recent interview. As Shehnaaz along with and Sonam Bajwa talked about each other's shortcomings, the discussion seamlessly steered towards her stint on Bigg Boss 13.

As Diljit and Sonam shied away from pointing out each other's traits, Shehnaaz took the step ahead. About Diljit, she said in the interview, "He has a cool personality and I thought it will be fun to work with him. But he is very reserved and very professional. He doesn't let you enter into his comfort zone at first. I told him that next time we work together, create that comfort zone with me. We don't talk and we are directly on camera and it is tough for me. If you talk first, it becomes easier."

Speaking about Sonam, Shehnaaz said that she is a bit reserved and has her filters in place. Sonam admitted to taking some time to open up to others. She also termed it as a quality that only a few people possess, pointing towards Shehnaaz.

Diljit then added that he felt that he was in Bigg Boss and Shehnaaz called it his real test. "This is why I was the queen, I was the heroine of Bigg Boss 13,” Shehnaaz said with a smile. When Sonam called her the hero, Shehnaaz immediately replied, "I was the heroine of Bigg Boss, hero koi aur tha (hero was someone else)” indirectly mentioning Sidharth Shukla as in her speech.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who are together better known as SidNaaz, will be seen in their unreleased and unfinished music video titled Adhura. The song is a tribute to the memory of the late actor. The song will feature Shehnaaz and Sidharth and will have footage from the last time the popular pair shot together for the music video of the song earlier this year.

Known for his work in shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Dil Se Dil Tak and , Sidharth, who came out as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, died aged 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on September 2. He is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters.