The first song of Heropanti 2, DaFa Kar, was launched today, 26th March, amidst much fanfare in the presence of the film's lead stars, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, along with Director Ahmed Khan, producer Warda Khan Nadiadwala, music composer A.R. Rahman and the song's lyricist. A huge media contingent had gathered at the prestigious Juhu PVR theatre in Mumbai to add to the excitement and impetus of the Heropanti 2 song launch and needless to say, it more than lived up to expectations, with AR Rahman's composition and Tiger Shroff's electric dance moves setting the tone for the rest of the film's album. Also Read - Heropanti 2 DaFa Kar song launch: Tiger Shroff opens up on The Kashmir Files' box office run; says, 'It's a rebirth'

Of course, when such a huge press body is in attendance, questions are bound to fly fast and furious at the celebrities, and the Heropanti 2 event was no different. Now we all know that Eid releases and are synonymous. This time however, there'll be no Salman Khan movie on his coveted date, with Tiger Shroff and occupying the spot in a clash between Heropanti 2 and Runway 34. Also Read - Heropanti 2 DaFa Kar song OUT: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's peppy track will make you dance like there's no tomorrow – watch

When the former was asked his thoughts taking Salman's Eid date, he replied, “There's only one Tiger and that's Salman Khan. I'm a cat in front of him. You can say, I'm Simba (from The Lion King) in front of him. Arriving on Eid is obviously a big thing, but I can't take the credit for that, it's all and the producers. I just hope that it receives the same love and success on Eid.” Also Read - RRR: KRK rants against SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan; calls director 'nakalchi' and actors 'bhalu', 'churan'

Opening up on if he feels any pressure to reinvent himself or up the scale and feel of action with each new film, Tiger added, “I don't take any pressure or stress. I just listen Ahmed Khan sir, who's like family to me, like an elder brother, and I just follow what he tells me to. I can't take the credit for it, I work with a fantastic team and all the credit goes to them.”

Heropanti 2 also stars , Zakir Hussain and veteran actress . Written by , the movie is all set to this Eid on 29th April.