Heropanti 2 DaFa Kar song launch: Tiger Shroff opens up on taking Salman Khan's Eid date; says, 'I'm a cat, there's only one Tiger'

Salman Khan and Eid releases are synonymous. This time however, there'll be no Salman Khan movie on his coveted date, with Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn occupying the spot in a clash between Heropanti 2 and Runway 34