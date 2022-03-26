The first song of Heropanti 2, DaFa Kar, was launched today, 26th March, amidst much fanfare in the presence of the film's lead stars, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, along with Director Ahmed Khan, producer Warda Khan Nadiadwala, music composer A.R. Rahman and the song's lyricist. A huge media contingent had gathered at the prestigious Juhu PVR theatre in Mumbai to add to the excitement and impetus of the Heropanti 2 song launch and needless to say, it more than lived up to expectations, with AR Rahman's composition and Tiger Shroff's electric dance moves setting the tone for the rest of the film's album. Also Read - Heropanti 2 DaFa Kar song OUT: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's peppy track will make you dance like there's no tomorrow – watch

Of course, when such a huge press body is in attendance, questions are bound to fly fast and furious at the celebrities, and the Heropanti 2 event was no different. Digressing from the topic on hand, Tiger Shroff was asked his thoughts about The Kashmir Files' phenomenal box office run and what it means for other upcoming Bollywood movies. Elaborating on the same, the star said, "It's fantastic, it just goes to show that people are going to the theatres. I'm very, very happy that people are going to the theatres again, it's a sort of rebirth. All I can say that Heropanti 2 is also a big-screen film, so I can just act a little greedy and hope that it also gets the sale kind of response in theatres."

Opening up on if he feels any pressure to reinvent himself or up the scale and feel of action with each new film, Tiger added, "I don't take any pressure or stress. I just listen Ahmed Khan sir, who's like family to me, like an elder brother, and I just follow what he tells me to. I can't take the credit for it, I work with a fantastic team and all the credit goes to them."

Heropanti 2 is all set to this Eid on 29th April.