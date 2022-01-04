Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff confirms Eid release even as films get postponed amid Omicron scare

Tiger Shroff has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is the sequel to his debut film . Last year, it was announced that Heropanti 2, which also stars Tara Sutaria, will hit the big screens during Eid weekend this year (29th April 2022). Well, it’s still time for the release, but due to the Omicron scare and the rise in Covid-19 cases many big films have been postponed. While films are being delayed, today, Tiger took to Twitter to share a picture from the sets of Heropanti 2, and confirm that the movie will hit the big screens on Eid this year. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and more: 7 celebrity couples who love ISLAND vacations

He tweeted, "Heropanti level doubled up this sched! Shooting for one of the most challenging sequences! Can't wait to share a glimpse of it! Witness it in cinemas this Eid on 29th April, 2022 #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 @khan_ahmedasas @TaraSutaria @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies ."

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 also stars in a pivotal role. It is Tiger's second film that has been made into a franchise. He already has the franchise under his name. While we have seen Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and Baaghi 3, there are reports that Baaghi 4 is also in the pipeline.

Well, Heropanti 2 won't be getting a solo release. Runway 34 starring , , and is also slated to release on 29th April 2022.

Apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger will be seen in Ganapath – Part 1. The movie, which also stars and Elli AvrRam, is slated to release on 23rd December 2022. Well, even Ganapath won’t be getting a solo release; and ’s Merry Christmas will be clashing with the Tiger and Kriti starrer.