Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff gets a massive muscle pump as he prepares for high-octane action – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

There's no denying that Tiger Shroff has carved a niche for himself as the new action hero in the industry. He stepped into films with the 2014 release which went on to be a stellar hit. And it seems like Tiger is going to take his action a notch higher as he has begun prep for Heropanti 2. Also Read - Krishna Shroff opens up on brother Tiger Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani's bond; says, 'I am happy that he has someone...'

In a recent video, Tiger is seen getting a massive muscle pump for Heropanti 2 under the guidance of his fitness trainer Rajendra Dhole. Interestingly, Sabbir Khan, who has directed Tiger in Heropanti and , was also seen monitoring the actor keeping the track of his dumbbell reps. Also Read - Pathan, Tiger 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 more Bollywood biggies that are getting ready to resume shooting

The shoot of Heropanti 2 had come to a halt due to the rise in Covid-19 cases and strict lockdown. Leading lady Tara Sutaria is also expected to join the team. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 is scheduled for a release on December 3, 2021. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn – here's the LATEST UPDATES on the projects of these 10 Bollywood stars

Last month, after Tiger completed 7 years in Bollywood in May, he had shared a a couple of video clips on Instagram where he struggles to pull off stunt sequences that depict him as the infallible hero on screen.

In the first clip, a shirtless Tiger struggles to stand straight and look intensely at approaching helicopters, owing to storm fans that are operating on the set. In the second, he fumbles while trying to tear off his shirt amidst sub-zero temperature. Both videos seem to be from the Baaghi franchise of films.

"A couple of hero shot 'fails' in 1 i couldnt stand firmly in one place with a heroic pose as i look on at the choppers cause of the intense storm fans...and two couldn't even rip my shirt off cos it was so cold (-7) either that or im just a weakling making excuses," he had written.

Tiger's upcoming slate of work also includes Ganapath.