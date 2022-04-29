Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanati 2 released today. Starring Tiger Shroff, , Tara Sutaria, and Zakir Hussain in key roles, the film is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film has been leaked online. It is available on Tamilrockers, Telegram and more sites. It’s becoming a regular trend for films to get leaked on the day of the release. Even last week’s release Jersey which strarred and , was leaked on the day of its release. Piracy has become a huge issue for the film industry. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor proves she is the ultimate Bollywood temptress in this new photoshoot

Coming back to 2, BollywoodLife’s reviewer Russel D'Silva gave the film 1.5/5 stars and wrote, “It's be pointless and a never-ending exercise in futility to point out every ridiculously atrocious thing in Heropanti 2, so allow me to cut to the chase by summing it up. There's no explanation for Tiger being an expert martial artist along with being an ace hacker despite the two skill-sets rarely flowing in sync. There's neither head-nor-tail logic behind Nawazuddin Siddiqui's criminal empire and why the Indian government fears him so much and more so why only Babloo can stop him.” Also Read - Dhaakad Trailer: Kangana Ranaut-Arjun Rampal's intense action flick boasts of BLOCKBUSTER action

He added, “Heropanti is not even laughably bad. It's just a meandering mess, overflowing with all brawn, no brains, and the brawn, too, being unable to derive some semblance of adrenaline-junkie pleasure. Tiger Shroff is amazing at what he does and is improving with each film, but he seriously needs to let go of filmmakers who're trying to piggyback on his stardom and charism since they don't have the first clue about directing a film.” Also Read - Shweta Bachchan's unseen pics as a beautiful bride from her wedding with Nikhil Nanda go VIRAL