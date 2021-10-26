Hetvi Karia Embracing The Pride Of Gujarat With Bhachau News

The new world has seen developments, revolutions and change over the past years. Along with the positive change that has led us forward, there have been many atrocities, violence and plea for justice from the people in the different stratas of the society. Most of the time, mainstream media fail to recognise the helplessness of people in every nook and corner in the name of news value.

Bhachau news is a revolutionary step taken by entrepreneur and digital marketing consultant Hetvi Karia, to promote peace and development in the state of Gujarat. She is a young 20-year woman entrepreneur, who is the co-founder of the leading digital marketing company named team wizard media. She is also the Women President of the South Mumbai Crime Prevention Department, India. This major decision to make the voices of the needy be heard to the outside world was not grown over a day or two.

Hetvi, who has been planning to bring a social reform in the society on her part had been tirelessly working to make this initiative possible ever since she entered the entrepreneur field. "Every single day I hear and see a lot of human rights violations and injustices happening in this country. My heart wrenches every time, the news gets the media attention and as soon as it loses its news value, it's shunted to the sides. I no longer want such a situation to arise. I want to keep an issue in the limelight until the justice is served to the people", says Hetvi Karia.

The lower sections of the society go through a lot of pain and suffering on a day to day basis. Hetvi has been an eyewitness to many of such inhuman incidents. When she could take no more of such issues happening time and again, this proved as an eye-opener to her. She started Bhachau news as a kind of defence mechanism against the mainstream media who are running behind TRP's and masala, rather than bringing the truth to the front.

Hetvi says, "I don't want to be the one that gives up on the true news reporting as soon as I get the fame and public acceptance. I'll keep this going until I leave this field and keep continuing this until I feel that the truth has been served to the public in a proper way. I want my news platform to not only bring out the reality but also become a companion for everyone who's determined to excel in their life, both socially and in respect of knowledge."

Bhachau news also showcases many interviews and the latest news in the film industries along with the entrepreneurial, technological and financial developments happening in the state of Gujarat. By bringing the positive side of news reporting to the forefront, Bhachau news intends to bring about a new standard for news websites to follow.