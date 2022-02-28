Hey Bobby Deol, Salman Khan has something special to say about you and it's definitely unmissable!

It was who gave a second chance in Race 3. Though the film was not a blockbuster but fans just loved Bobby's comeback, he left his fans drooling over his chiseled physique, and boy ever since then there is no stopping for him. His massive transformation showed his fans Bobby 2.0. Deol has been receiving praises for his outstanding performance in Aashram by and now the makers are all set for season two of the show. While Bobby's recent release Love Hostel which is based on honor killing too is being loved by the audiences. Bobby's performance has left everyone impressed and claim that and one cannot miss how good he is. Along with fans, Salman Khan too heaped praises for the Deol boy. He took to his Instagram and wrote, " Hearing good things about your performance Bobby in #LoveHostel." He further added, "Best wishes always and hope you keep doing better and better", with a heart emoji. Also Read - Salman Khan loses his cool at the airport and leaves paparazzi frightened; here’s what happened [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Talking about Salman Khan, Bobby in one of his interviews had thanked the superstar for giving him the second chance, " Salman is a great friend of mine. He gave me an opportunity to be a part of Race 3, and I knew that millions of people are gonna watch me, people from the new generation who might have not known about me". He had further added that how Salman is the most secure actor in the industry, " Any actor is very insecure. Any actor is trying to do their best. It's not easy even you are the biggest star to maintain that status. So everybody is insecure. But then there are people with large hearts, big-hearted people like Salman who don't have any insecurities". Have you watched Love Hostel yet? Drop your thoughts in the comment box below. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Sooryavanshi, 83, Antim and more – Vote for the Best Film in Bollywood