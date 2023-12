The Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is winning people's heart. The movie is not holding back when it comes to breaking records at the box office. At the same time, we all are aware that a section of society and film critics have bashed the film for its violence and glorifying misogynistic thought process. Film Critics think that as people do get inspired by movies, a film like Animal which celebrates violence and crime is a bad influence on the society. Now Angad Bedi who last seen in the south film 'Hi Nanna' has come out in support of Animal. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood life, the actor shared his views on the ongoing Animal debate.

Angad Bedi comes out in support of Animal

While there are actors like Shahid Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Ranbir Kapoor who don't believe that movies have the responsibility to be morally right, actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has once said in an interview that as films do inspire a certain section of society, makers need to be careful of what message they are giving out through their films. Also Read - Pushpa 2: After Animal success Rashmika Mandanna's role in Allu Arjun starrer to get meatier?

When we quizzed Angad Bedi about his thoughts on the same and asked will he ever refrain from doing a film like Animal which isn't morally right, the actor said, "I won't refrain myself if a film like Animal is offered to me. I am an actor and it's my job and also my passion to keep doing diverse characters. The thing is eventually you are here to play that character. Talking about movies inspiring society, I think the society is very well aware of the fact that this is just cinema." Also Read - Animal: Bobby Deol BREAKS SILENCE on marital rape scene in Ranbir Kapoor new movie; says, 'I had no...'

Angad Bedi: Not cinema, but your home or school teaches you what is right or wrong

The actor further said, "What is wrong and what is right people learn primarily at school or their own homes not in cinema hall. It's not that Animal is the last film which is made on a dark subject there will be thousand more films made on different level and subjects which you may agree and disagree on. "

Angad concluded by saying, "Eventually your household has to run. You have to look out for your kids you have to teach them the right values, how to respect women, all this is taught at home. There’s a reason why films are termed as 18 plus so that only grown-ups who knows the difference between right and wrong can go and watch such cinema.''

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi made his debut in the south film industry with the Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hi Nanna. The movie has opened to positive response. Angad Bedi plays the role of Dr. Aravind, Yashna’s (Mrunal Thakur's) fiancé.