Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday on June 9. An outpour of wishes and greetings flooded social media from notable members of the film fraternity. But it was Sonam's husband and business entrepreneur, Anand Ahuja's birthday wish for his ladylove that really made us go 'aww.' To make her day extra special, Anand Ahuja penned a heartwarming note for Sonam on Instagram. Calling her 'Jaan' he also dropped a picture of the actress with their son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Anand Ahuja’s wish for Sonam Kapoor

"Evenings like this… 'Um Vayu.' Sonam, you're an angel on earth - full of kindness, empathy, knowledge, and perspective. We're so lucky to have your care & love every moment of every day. Happy Birthday, my Jaan," wrote Ananad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

The picture captured Sonam and Vayu in the same frame, sharing a lovely moment. The actress donned an embroidered, off-white ethnic attire. Her hair was tied in a braided bun, and she sported silver anklets on both her legs. Little Vayu was also dressed in a traditional outfit, wearing a white kurta and a printed pair of dhotis. Sonam, glowed with motherly love, looking at her little munchkin affectionately.

Soon after Anand Ahuja shared the picture, Sonam was quick to react to it. “Thanks for making my birthday so special. Love you so so much,” she wrote.

Sonam Kapoor with son Vayu on birthday morning

Anand Ahuja also offered a glimpse of Sonam’s birthday morning with us. The photo he posted on Instagram revealed Sonam sitting on a couch with Vayu in her arms. Balloon decorations hung from the ceiling. The actress looked sleepy, dressed in nightwear, tugging at a golden balloon, while Vayu watched what her mother was doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

“Mornings like this! Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude, and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice, in our home you have made. If we live every day like it’s your birthday we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday, my Jaan- ‘Um Vayu’” read Anand Ahuja’s sweet note.

Sonam Kapoor's relationship timeline

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, 2018, in a grand ceremony. They welcomed their son Vayu, four years later, in 2022, on August 20.