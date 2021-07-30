Bombay High Court REACTS on Shilpa Shetty's plea to gag media; asks 'How is this defamation?'

Today, the Bombay High Court has gave some crucial update as it was hearing the Rs 25 crore defamation suit filed by for breaching her privacy n connection with husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case. Justice Gautam S Patel said, "The line between freedom of press & right to privacy will have to be balanced. It is possible that freedom of speech may have to be narrowly tailored. But it is not possible to ignore the constitutional pinning of privacy nor to say that if a person is a public figure, that person is deemed to have sacrificed his right to privacy." Also Read - Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra SCAMMED people of 3000 crores; BJP MLA Ram Kadam shares evidence – watch video

In her suit, the actress had accused media of "false reporting and maligning her image." She requested court to issue a "permanent and mandatory injunction restraining the defendants, (themselves and through their servants, agents, assigns and/or any person claiming by or through them) from making and/or publishing and/or reproducing and/or circulating and/or speaking and/or communicating, any derogatory and defamatory statements."

The actres asked for a mandatory order" directing the defendants to issue a clarificatory statement and an unconditional apology in their respective websites and elsewhere where the defamatory statements are contained stating that the defamatory articles and defamatory videos was published without ascertaining the veracity or the genuineness of the statements and hence, are baseless, unsubstantiated and unwarranted." The plea further reads, "The defendants be ordered and directed to pay to the plaintiff (Shetty) an amount of Rs 20 crore together with interest thereon at 18 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the suit until payment and/or realisation."

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 along with 11 people for his alleged involvement in making and publishing of adult films. He is currently under police custody.