Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is extremely distressed with the current situation in Himachal Pradesh. The state is right now under the threat of heavy rains, and this has left the people living in the state in extreme devastated. The rain-related incident in Himachal Pradesh has been happening for 2 to 3 days, and the people are shattered and unable to cope with the hostile weather. It is claimed that over 71 people have lost their lives due to heavy rain and a rent less downpour. This destruction is leaving the people extremely distressed, and now Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come out and spoken about the critical condition in the state and even asked help.

The Chandramukhi 3 actress took to her Instagram and poured her heart out at the current situation in Himachal Pradesh and wrote, "People in Himachal Pradesh are facing rare catastrophe, and there is no end to heavy rain and floods; mountains are sliding and collapsing everywhere; there has been no electricity or water for days now; the total system has shattered; my heart goes out to mountain people; and I am constantly praying for their well-being".

Massive devastation due to heavy rains in Mandi of Himachal Pradesh. #HimachalPradesh #HimachalDisaster pic.twitter.com/MWrFiqeJwU — Neeraj ( Writer/YouthMindset4Peace) #ActOnClimate (@Neeraj10z) August 15, 2023

Not surprising if a few more houses go at Slaughter house. All those who saw the video, post collapse hill was left at 90degrees with some houses standing...this is one of those. There is nothing in front of it now.#HimachalDisaster #HimachalPradesh #shimla pic.twitter.com/gSAkyUfMTt — Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) August 16, 2023

The situation in Himachal Pradesh is getting worse day after day, and the latest report is that the people who are stuck in the state are being rescued. The Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nupin Jindal, spoke to ANI and said," A total of 800 trapped civilians were rescued on August 15. Further rescue operations are under way with the help of the NDRF, the Indian Army, and the Indian Air Force. All necessary arrangements have been made for those rescued so far. Relief camps have also been set up for them." People on social media are too expressing their concerns on the Himachal disaster and are asking to pray for the betterment of the state and the people out there.