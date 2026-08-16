Himanshi Khurana BREAKS silence on Asim Riaz split, REVEALS why she ended it

Himanshi Khurana has finally opened up about her much-discussed relationship with Asim Riaz and the personal conflict that ultimately led to their separation. Read further to know everything about the much talked about BB13 couple.

Himanshi Khurana recently opened up about her relationship with Asim Riaz and the tough questions she faced dating someone from a different religious background. In a podcast conversation, she was honest about why she decided to end things, it all came down to her faith and sense of self. Back on Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi and Asim’s romance caught everyone’s attention. They stayed together for a few years before announcing their breakup in December 2023. When they split, Himanshi had said their religious differences were the main reason, but she didn’t get into the details back then.

Now, years later, Himanshi talked about it again while chatting with Paras Chhabra. She didn’t mention Asim by name, but she shared just how conflicted she felt being in an interfaith relationship. She emphasized that Asim never treated her badly. He often talked to her about his religion and hoped she would understand and accept it but Himanshi said she found that difficult. “There was nothing wrong with him; he never misbehaved with me,” she said.

Actress Opens Up About Her Inner Conflict

She confessed that she started feeling like she was betraying her own faith. Accepting another religion wasn’t something she felt comfortable with. “I felt like I was betraying my God,” she admitted. Her beliefs had always been a big part of her identity, so the thought of changing them made her question who she was deep down. Himanshi even thought about going on the Char Dham Yatra and visiting other religious places, searching for clarity but she realised that even if she bowed her head to another God, the first word that would come to her lips was “Waheguru.”

Himanshi Khurana Reveals What Changed Her Perspective

There was another moment that stuck in her mind, she caught herself wondering, if things got serious, would she eventually be cremated or buried? Even small thoughts like that were enough to make her see she wasn’t ready to give up her religious identity. She believes everyone should have the right to make their own choices when it comes to faith but, for her, walking away from her beliefs wasn’t something she could do. So she decided not to follow the religious expectations that came with the relationship and chose to let go.

Himanshi Khurana’s Journey After Bigg Boss 13

Since her time on Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi’s been busy with her work in the Punjabi entertainment scene, acting in music videos and films. Now, she’s putting her energy into building her Pollywood career and sharing more openly about the moments that shaped her.

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