Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's feud REIGNITES on Lock Upp 2? Here's how it all started

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's rivalry, which began during Bigg Boss 11 in 2017, has resurfaced on Lock Upp 2, proving one of Indian reality TV's most talked-about feuds is far from over.

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's feud REIGNITES on Lock Upp 2? Here's how it all started

Reality TV loves a good feud, but not many rivalries last like Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde’s. Honestly, people thought it would fizzle out after Bigg Boss 11 wrapped up back in 2017, Surprise to you all, it’s back, louder than ever, thanks to Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Turns out, some reality show drama just refuses to die.

Let's Take You Back?

When Hina and Shilpa walked into the Bigg Boss house, you could feel things were about to get intense. Hina played the game with her trademark discipline. Shilpa leaned on her cool attitude, connected emotionally with people, and just had this knack for tossing out memorable one-liners. Instantly, the house split. Hina’s fans swore by her, and Shilpa won her own loyal crowd. Every episode, you’d find them arguing. It got heated, and the internet ate it up, by the end, everyone knew the rivalry was the big story. When Shilpa snatched that trophy, it was all anyone talked about.

You’d think once the cameras stopped, they’d move on. Well… not exactly. Sure, both got busy with work, Hina kept landing roles on TV, stepped into OTT, even jumped into a few films. Shilpa stuck around the reality show circuit and grabbed headlines with her own share of controversies but the rivalry, It kept popping up again and again. Every now and then, a spicy interview or a cheeky social media exchange would get their fans fighting all over.

And then came Lock Upp 2, nearly a decade since Bigg Boss, their paths crossed again. This time, Shilpa joined as a contestant. Hina showed up for the Judgement Day segment, sharing the stage with Uorfi Javed, and didn’t hesitate to call things as she saw them. She went straight for Shilpa, criticizing her for taking personal digs at fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi. “I don’t support this,” Hina declared, and that set off yet another round of fireworks between the two.

Thing is, Lock Upp wasn’t their only showdown this year. Hina called Shilpa out publicly on her talk show, The Point of View, this time with Rubina Dilaik beside her. Clearly, whatever’s between them isn’t just about reality show tasks, it spills into everything, that’s what makes this feud stand out. Most reality TV grudges vanish once the season’s over, but not this one. Whenever Hina and Shilpa find themselves in the spotlight together, old sparks fly again. Lock Upp 2 is already a rollercoaster, wildcard entries, jaw-dropping eliminations, and endless drama. And right in the thick of it, Hina versus Shilpa. Somehow, this rivalry always finds a way to write a new chapter.

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