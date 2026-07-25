Hina Khan takes DIG at Aamir Khan's third marriage: 'Shaadi pe shaadi...'

Aamir Khan's third marriage became the centre of a heated debate on The Point Of View as Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik shared contrasting opinions on whether a superstar's personal life affects their career. While Hina argued that society still judges multiple marriages, Rubina questioned why people continue to focus on an actor's personal choices over their work.

Hina Khan takes DIG at Aamir Khan's third marriage: 'Shaadi pe shaadi...'

Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik’s chat show, The Point of View, keeps making waves with its frank conversations about whatever’s trending. In the latest episode, things got pretty interesting when Hina and her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, sat down with Rubina and Abhinav Shukla to talk about whether a celebrity’s personal life actually affects their career. Pretty soon, talk shifted to Aamir Khan and all the chatter around his third marriage to Gauri Spratt.

Hina was quick to point out how society reacts to things like multiple marriages. She wondered if what someone does in their private life should really matter for their career at all. “If you think about it, none of Aamir Khan’s films should work then,” she said, half-joking but also kind of serious. When Rubina pushed back, saying Aamir usually stays out of controversy, Hina disagreed and brought his third marriage into focus. She explained, “The average person just thinks, ‘Seriously? He’s getting married again? He left someone else too?’”

Hina made it clear she wasn’t judging Aamir. “In our society, Rubina, getting married again and again isn’t seen in a good light,” she said. Rocky jumped in too “Forget multiple marriages, people still don’t really accept divorce.” Hina admitted things have become more relaxed over the years, but she thinks lots of communities still look down on divorce and multiple marriages. Rubina, though, had a very different take. She interrupted Hina and asked, “Why are we judging at all?”

Rubina argued that, sure, Aamir’s personal life is always in the news, but people still line up to watch his movies because they’re good, his work speaks for itself. She felt it’s unfair to measure an actor’s career based on their personal choices. Even though Hina and Rubina didn’t see eye to eye on everything, they ended up agreeing on one thing: people still really admire Aamir Khan. Whether or not the audience approves of his marriages, his popularity hasn’t really taken a hit. Hina still feels society finds it hard to accept multiple marriages, while Rubina insists a superstar’s personal life should never eclipse what they accomplish on screen.

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