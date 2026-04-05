Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s film remain UNSTOPPABLE, witnesses 100% jump overseas

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 has maintained its hold even in the third week of its release. The film is nearing the Rs 1600 crore mark and is soon heading towards creating a new record.

Dhurandhar 2 is currently doing great business at the box office. Ranveer Singh's film has maintained its hold even in the third week of its release. The film is nearing the Rs 1600 crore mark and is soon heading towards creating a new record. The film has become the first Indian film to gross Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

The film crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in the first week of its release. After the second week, it crossed the 1500 crore mark. Even in the third week, its earnings have not declined, but have seen an increase. On Day 17, the film collected Rs 25.65 crore in India. Both Friday and Saturday saw a growth of around 20 per cent, indicating a strong performance by the film. So far, its net collection in India has been about Rs 985 crore and the gross collection has been Rs 1179 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

The film is doing extremely well in India as well as overseas. In the first weekend, the film earned over 2 million in the international market. In the second week, the figure crossed $30 million. In the third week too, the film witnessed a huge drop in its collections. The film earned more than a million overseas on Saturday, nearly double what it made on Friday. So far, the international collection of the film has crossed $41.5 million. It has also broken old records in many countries.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2

The total worldwide collection of the film is now Rs 1565 crore. It is fast approaching the record of Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2. However, it seems a little difficult to break the record of Dangal, as that film earned Rs 2070 crore. However, the performance of 'Dhurandhar 2' is being considered historic for Hindi cinema and is setting many new benchmarks.

All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 movie is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The film was released on March 19. Earlier, the first part of Dhurandhar was also very successful, and it earned about Rs 1300 crore. In the new part, the story has been presented on a larger scale, which has kept the enthusiasm of the audience.

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