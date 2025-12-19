ENG हिन्दी
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi X review: Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary’s family drama WINS hea...

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi X review: Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary’s family drama WINS hearts; ‘Film ensures that supporting characters aren’t…’

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi X review: Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary's family drama WINS hearts; 'Film ensures that supporting characters aren't '

By: Toshani Sharma  |  Published: December 19, 2025 3:57 PM IST

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi X review: Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary’s family drama WINS hearts; ‘Film ensures that supporting characters aren’t…’

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi has officially hit theaters today, December 19, 2025. The film offers family drama, humor, and heartfelt emotion in a fresh storyline. Directed by Siddhant Raj Singh, the movie stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary in the lead roles, with supporting performances from Vyom Yadav, Pallak Lalwani, Pravin Singh Sisodia, and Shrikant Verma. It is produced by Ekansh Bachchan and Harsha Bachchan under the banner of Eksha Entertainment.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi X review


One user took to X (formerly Twitter) to say, “What makes #DurlabhPrasadKiDusriShadi truly special is not its plot, but the themes it explores with quiet courage. In an industry obsessed with youth, desirability, and grand romance, this film dares to talk about companionship in later life, social awkwardness around remarriage, loneliness, and the need to feel chosen again—all without moral lectures.”
Also Read
Sanjay Mishra’s wedding pictures with Mahima Chaudhary go VIRAL; But who is his real wife?

TRENDING NOW


Another praised the film’s cast by saying, “One of the film’s biggest achievements is its ensemble balance.” “While #SanjayMishra is undeniably the anchor, the film ensures that supporting characters aren’t reduced to noise. Each one adds a layer to Durlabh’s world. Mishra allows hesitation, embarrassment, and small joy to coexist in the same frame. #MahimaChaudhary delivers a performance that is calm yet assertive. This restraint makes her character feel contemporary, even within a traditional setting. #PallakLalwani, in a smaller but important role, brings freshness and emotional contrast, while #ShrikantVerma and #VyomYadav add credibility with their grounded presence,” he continued.
Also Read
Vadh 2 stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta get lauded, netizens react 'Actors leading a franchise'


There were some mixed reviews as well. One person said, “Technically, the film is well-shot and thoughtfully edited, though the pacing wavers in the second half, where a few scenes could have been tighter. At times, the film over-explains emotions that were already clearly conveyed visually. Additionally, the conflict resolution feels slightly too neat and reduces the emotional complexity built earlier.”
But overall, the film was praised for its novel and unusual storyline, cast performance, and resemblance.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi plot

The film’s plot offers a quirky and completely new narrative. A young man named Murli falls in love and wants to marry his girlfriend. However, since his mother had passed away, the girlfriend’s family refuses to let them get married. They present Murli with one condition: he cannot marry his girlfriend unless there is another woman in his household. To satisfy this condition and be able to tie the knots with the love of his life, Murli decides to go on a mission to find a bride for his widowed father, Durlabh Prasad (played by Sanjay Mishra). This leads to some hilarious comedic situations and emotional moments.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Toshani Sharma

Currently in the middle of pursuing my Bachelors in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chitkara University, I am a media enthusiast who lives, breathes and loves pop culture. Whether it's movies, shows, books, music, podcasts, articles or memes, you will always find me consuming some type of content in my free time.
Along the way, I have...Read More
Tags Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi Mahima Chaudhary Sanjay Mishra X Reviews