Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi X review: Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary’s family drama WINS hearts; ‘Film ensures that supporting characters aren’t…’

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi has officially hit theaters today, December 19, 2025. The film offers family drama, humor, and heartfelt emotion in a fresh storyline. Directed by Siddhant Raj Singh, the movie stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary in the lead roles, with supporting performances from Vyom Yadav, Pallak Lalwani, Pravin Singh Sisodia, and Shrikant Verma. It is produced by Ekansh Bachchan and Harsha Bachchan under the banner of Eksha Entertainment.
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi review : Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary Shine in an Heartfelt Film
— Review Bollywood (@ReviewBollywoo1) December 19, 2025
One user took to X (formerly Twitter) to say, “What makes #DurlabhPrasadKiDusriShadi truly special is not its plot, but the themes it explores with quiet courage. In an industry obsessed with youth, desirability, and grand romance, this film dares to talk about companionship in later life, social awkwardness around remarriage, loneliness, and the need to feel chosen again—all without moral lectures.”
— Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) December 19, 2025
Another praised the film’s cast by saying, “One of the film’s biggest achievements is its ensemble balance.” “While #SanjayMishra is undeniably the anchor, the film ensures that supporting characters aren’t reduced to noise. Each one adds a layer to Durlabh’s world. Mishra allows hesitation, embarrassment, and small joy to coexist in the same frame. #MahimaChaudhary delivers a performance that is calm yet assertive. This restraint makes her character feel contemporary, even within a traditional setting. #PallakLalwani, in a smaller but important role, brings freshness and emotional contrast, while #ShrikantVerma and #VyomYadav add credibility with their grounded presence,” he continued.
#DurlabhPrasadKiDusriShadi - A Warm and Sincere Movie (⭐⭐⭐?)
Durlabh Prasad ki Dusri Shadi is a rare film that doesn’t rush, doesn’t shout, and yet manages to leave a deep emotional imprint.
Director #SiddhantRajSingh deserves genuine praise for his assured handling of the… pic.twitter.com/Rm6FSTfsBi
— Indian Box Office (@TradeBOC) December 19, 2025
There were some mixed reviews as well. One person said, “Technically, the film is well-shot and thoughtfully edited, though the pacing wavers in the second half, where a few scenes could have been tighter. At times, the film over-explains emotions that were already clearly conveyed visually. Additionally, the conflict resolution feels slightly too neat and reduces the emotional complexity built earlier.”
But overall, the film was praised for its novel and unusual storyline, cast performance, and resemblance.
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi plot
The film’s plot offers a quirky and completely new narrative. A young man named Murli falls in love and wants to marry his girlfriend. However, since his mother had passed away, the girlfriend’s family refuses to let them get married. They present Murli with one condition: he cannot marry his girlfriend unless there is another woman in his household. To satisfy this condition and be able to tie the knots with the love of his life, Murli decides to go on a mission to find a bride for his widowed father, Durlabh Prasad (played by Sanjay Mishra). This leads to some hilarious comedic situations and emotional moments.
