Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi X review: Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary’s family drama WINS hearts; ‘Film ensures that supporting characters aren’t…’

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi has officially hit theaters today, December 19, 2025. The film offers family drama, humor, and heartfelt emotion in a fresh storyline. Directed by Siddhant Raj Singh, the movie stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary in the lead roles, with supporting performances from Vyom Yadav, Pallak Lalwani, Pravin Singh Sisodia, and Shrikant Verma. It is produced by Ekansh Bachchan and Harsha Bachchan under the banner of Eksha Entertainment.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi review : Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary Shine in an Heartfelt Film ⭐⭐⭐⭐ What makes #DurlabhPrasadKiDusriShadi truly special is not its plot, but the themes it explores with quiet courage. In an industry obsessed with youth, desirability… pic.twitter.com/kcDrrmURv8 — Review Bollywood (@ReviewBollywoo1) December 19, 2025

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi review - ⭐⭐⭐⭐#DurlabhPrasadKiDusriShadi doesn’t announce itself as a “message film,” and that’s precisely why it works. It slips into your viewing experience gently, disarms you with humour, and then quietly lingers in your mind long after the… pic.twitter.com/WPBTXGz2P1 — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) December 19, 2025

#DurlabhPrasadKiDusriShadi - A Warm and Sincere Movie (⭐⭐⭐?) Durlabh Prasad ki Dusri Shadi is a rare film that doesn’t rush, doesn’t shout, and yet manages to leave a deep emotional imprint. Director #SiddhantRajSingh deserves genuine praise for his assured handling of the… pic.twitter.com/Rm6FSTfsBi — Indian Box Office (@TradeBOC) December 19, 2025

The film’s plot offers a quirky and completely new narrative. A young man named Murli falls in love and wants to marry his girlfriend. However, since his mother had passed away, the girlfriend’s family refuses to let them get married. They present Murli with one condition: he cannot marry his girlfriend unless there is another woman in his household. To satisfy this condition and be able to tie the knots with the love of his life, Murli decides to go on a mission to find a bride for his widowed father, Durlabh Prasad (played by Sanjay Mishra). This leads to some hilarious comedic situations and emotional moments.

