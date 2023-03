Bollywood actors celebrated Holi 2023 with utmost zeal and fun this year. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and many other celebs gave a sneak peek into their Holi celebration through Instagram. Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra too celebrated the festival of colours with great enthusiasm at her LA residence. The actress along with her husband Nick Jonas hosted a fun bash at their place. PC gave a glimpse of her celebration sharing a funny picture on her Instagram story. Also Read - No longer homesick! Priyanka Chopra had a crazzayy Holi with Jimmy Fallon and her NYC family - view pics

On Thursday, the global icon posted a goofy picture on her Instagram stories from her Holi celebration. In the picture, is seen holding a water gun and running away from Nick Jonas’ Holi attack. Sharing the photo she wrote, “As you can tell, we take it very seriously.” The photo is question seems to be of last year’s Holi celebration. To wish her fans and followers on Instagram the actress shared a throwback picture of yesteryear’s Holi bash. Also Read - 'Do me a favour, let's play Holi,' Priyanka Chopra's Holi wish will make you nostalgic - view pic

However, the couple hosted a grand Holi bash this year as well at their LA residence. The party was also attended by Bollywood star and her husband Gene Goodenough. Preity Zinta gave an inside glimpse of grand Holi bash hosted by Priyanka sharing a video montage of photos and videos on Instagram. She wished everyone a Happy Holi and thanked the gracious and fun hosts Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Photos and Videos from their Holi party went viral on social media as their fan pages uploaded them on the internet. Chopra and Jonas's families enjoyed the festival of colours in their green lawns along with their friends.

Priyanka Chopra moved to LA after marrying American singer Nick Jonas, but she didn’t leave her roots. She celebrates Indian festivals with all traditions and Holi appears to be her favourite one as the actress celebrates it every year.