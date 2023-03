Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani know how to surprise fans. They have shared their haldi pictures from their wedding. This was a perfect gift for fans on the occasion of Holi. There are rumours that both of them have signed on new projects. The couple are very much focused on their careers. In the pics, we can see that they are smiling from ear to ear. It seems the two had a very chilled out wedding. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at the palatial Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. From the industry, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra attended the marriage. Also Read - Holi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, a look at how Bollywood stars celebrate the festival of colours

The two had been dating since two to three years. They had met at the success bash of Lust Stories where they chatted all night long and just crashed with friends. In between, there were rumors of a tiff. It seems Karan Johar stepped in and resolved their issues. This is how fans reacted on the gorgeous pics of the lovely couple...

The couple complete a month of their wedding. Kiara Advani said that running a home all alone was the biggest challenge for her. They have moved to a new place in the suburbs. It seems Sidharth Malhotra wants to buy a bungalow worth Rs 70 crore in Juhu for his wife.