Hollywood is the next step for quite a few Bollywood stars. We have seen Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and more turning global icons. Well, it seems another Bollywood actress is on her way to Hollywood. She recently appeared in a Netflix film and received a lot of appreciation for her dedicated role of a journalist. Know yet? Well, here's another hint. This movie was backed by none other than Shah Rukh Khan. He even shared the trailer of the film on his official social media accounts. Yes, we are talking about Bhakshak star Bhumi Pednekar. Also Read - Bhakshak on OTT: Bhumi Pednekar thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for THIS reason

Hollywood calling for Bhumi Pednekar?

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Bhumi Pednekar is now striving to bag a Hollywood project. For the same, she is reportedly going to go to Los Angeles. A report in Bollywood Hungama has a source stating that Bhumi Pednekar is at the top of her acting game and her projects are receiving global attention. Bhakshak is trending globally on Netflix and she is receiving a lot of praise. The source added that the actress has Hollywood aspirations, however, she won't pick any offer coming her way. She is carefully choosing her scripts and will make a thorough decision over her Hollywood debut. The source added, "It is too important for Bhumi to represent India and portray Indian women correctly in cinema. So, she is exploring the right role that does justice to her vision for cinema. She has a trip lined up to assess the offers on the table." Also Read - Animal: Bhumi Pednekar defends Ranbir Kapoor’s film despite NOT liking it

All about Bhumi Pednekar's filmography

From Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Bhakshak, Bhumi Pednekar has come a long way in the film industry. She has received a lot of critical acclaim for her acting chops. She has been a part of varied films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Govinda Naam Mera, Bhadhaai Do, Sandh Ki Aankh, and many more. Her recent film Thank You for Coming was bold and how. We await more details of her Hollywood projects. Her next Bollywood project is Meri Patni Ka Remake co-starring Arjun Kapoor and others.