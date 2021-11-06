Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS gets nominated for Artist Of The Year at AMAs, Kal Penn comes out as gay, Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik's ugly breakup and more

Hollywood is loved by all. We dig Hollywood stars and of course, every day someone or the other makes it to the headlines. As the week comes to an end, here is a compilation of all the stars who ruled the news circuit over the past few days. Gigi Hadid and 's brutal breakup left many stunned while the ARMY was over the moon as BTS got nomination in American Music Awards. Read on. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS gets nominated for American Music Awards for the 4th time, Gwyneth Paltrow shares she f**cks up parenthood all the time and more

Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik break up

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly parted ways for the second time. This time though their breakup seems to be pretty brutal. Reportedly, Gigi's mother Yolanda accused Zayn of hitting her. However, Zayn in a statement rubbished all the accusations made against him by Yolanda. Now, Gigi and Zayn seem to be discussing custody of their daughter Khai.

K-pop band BTS gets Artist of the Year nomination at AMAs

For the first time in the history, Asian Artists have received an Artist of the Year nomination at American Music Awards. K-pop boy band BTS has made it to the nominations for AMAs 2021 and are competing against , , Olivia Rodrigo, and .

Kal Penn comes out as gay

In his book, Kal Penn has come out as gay. He revealed that he is engaged to fiancé Josh and also thanked all his friends, fans and family for support.

What is cooking between and Pete Davidson?

After spending time together at Stalen Island, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted together for the second time Zero Bond in New York City, as reported by ET Online. Fans are wondering what is going on between the two.

bans real guns from his film sets

After the incident on 's film Rust, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has vowed to ban real guns from his film sets. To Variety, he said, "We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post. We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs."