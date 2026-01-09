Hombale Films makes HISTORY as Kantara Chapter 1 and Mahavatar Narsimha enters Oscar's general list

Hombale Films is a production house that has made it to the Oscar General Entry List with two Indian films out of the five this year. This fact emphasises the growing significance of the company and its unstinting support to the worldwide reach of Indian cinema.

Hombale Films, one of the most prominent and creative production houses in India, has crossed another major milestone in the international arena. Mahavatar Narasimha and Kantara: Chapter 1, two of its critically acclaimed 2025 films, have been officially submitted to the Oscar General Entry List for 2026, which is a historic moment for Indian cinema.

Hombale Films creates history

Both films, which were produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Rishab Shetty (Kantara: Chapter 1) and directed by Ashwin Kumar (Mahavatar Narasimha) and distributed by Hombale Films, were huge box office hits and won praise for their cinematic vision, technical mastery, cultural authenticity, and depth of storytelling.

By being part of the General Entry List, it opens up to the possibility of the works being evaluated in the major Oscar general categories, and the works will be able to get shortlisted in those categories. The main categories include Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Producer, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay/Writing, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography. It is, however, subject to the evaluation of the Academy.

This award is a testimony to the unshakeable dedication of Hombale Films to powerful storytelling, the unlimited scope of creativity, and a few of the best-quality Indian films being shown at the international markets.

Hombale Films’ this feat is a proof of the worldwide acceptance of Indian films and their continuing creative abilities; thus, the Indian film industry is becoming more popular all over the world. It is a time of immense pride not only for Hombale Films but also for Indian cinema as a whole.

