Homebound shortlisted for Oscars 2026: Ishaan Khattar reacts, Karan Johar celebrate as film eyes for Academic Award nomination in BEST...

Homebound nominated for Oscars 2026: Director Neeraj's Ghaywan's highly-admired drama Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards, bringing it one step closer to receiving an Oscar nomination. The film starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa is currently one of 15 films chosen from 86 countries and territories to vie for five Academy Award nominations.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released the shortlist on its official website. "Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards," the press release stated. According to reports, Academy members actively participated in the preliminary voting phase to select this shortlist.

"Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards," the film's production company, Dharma Productions, posted on Instagram on Wednesday. "We’re deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we’ve received from around the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Karan Johar calls it 'overwhelming'

Reacting to the huge honour, producer Karan Johar took to social media to express his pride and joy, in a note that rea, “I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND… all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography … thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true… from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards…….."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Ishaan Khatter reacts, Vishal gets emotional

To mark the significant occasion, Ishaan Khatter also posted it on his Instagram stories with a heart emoji message. In a statement to IANS, Vishal Jethwa, who portrays Chandan Kumar in the movie, became emotional. He said, "This moment feels surreal and incredibly humbling. To see Homebound being shortlisted and progressing towards the Oscars is something I could have only dreamed of,” the actor said.

Jethwa added, “I want to sincerely thank Karan Johar sir for believing in this story and in us as artists his vision and backing gave Homebound the wings it needed. Neeraj Ghaywan sir’s sensitivity, honesty, and clarity as a filmmaker pushed me to explore emotional depths I had never touched before. Working under his direction has been nothing short of transformative,” he said, adding, “I also want to thank Ishaan Khatter, whose passion and commitment elevated every scene, we learned so much from each other on this journey. This recognition belongs to the entire team that poured their heart and soul into the film.”

